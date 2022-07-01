Authorities investigate deadly house fire in Kissimmee

The Kissimmee Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating after a body was found at a home where a fire was reported early Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Kissimmee Fire Department and Osceola County Fire Rescue responded to a call reporting the fire at 2361 Lilly Pad Ln. around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

"This is an active scene, and it's still being investigated and once we have more information we will be providing it to you," said Melissa Zayas-Moreno with the Kissimmee Police Department.

No other details were immediately made available. FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.