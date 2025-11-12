Audit: Parking garage worker allegedly used own credit card device to steal $57,000 in fees

The Brief An employee at a parking garage for the Orange County Convention Center was allegedly able to secretly take $57,000 in parking fees. The employee allegedly brought her own credit card reader, the report said. It was only discovered during a follow-up audit and after cameras were installed in the parking attendant toll booths.



An employee working the toll booth at the Orange County Convention Center was able to secretly take more than $57,000 in parking fees by using her own credit card reader, according to an audit conducted by the Orange County Comptroller.

It was only discovered after surveillance cameras were installed in the toll booths, according to the audit.

The backstory:

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond revealed the development in his latest audit.

In 2017, an audit was conducted, which revealed discrepancies in the parking fees collected and the cash on hand for the parking garage at the convention center. That audit also determined that there were no cameras in the tollbooths.

At the time, then-Orange County Convention Center Director Kathie Canning, told FOX 35 that she agreed with the audit, but disagreed that there was theft going on.

Since then, however, security cameras have been installed in the booths, new leadership has been brought in, and the facility changed its payment method to cash-only.

In 2024, a second audit was conducted, which again revealed missing funds.

"You've got people who took this seriously, and you've got people that use the cameras that we recommended and who contacted law enforcement and were able to bring a case," said Phil Diamond, Orange County Comptroller.

According to the audit and law enforcement, Zillah Bell worked as a parking attendant during the 2017 audit. In 2024, she was rehired. Deputies alleged that she brought her own credit card reader, manufactured her own receipts, and directed some of those parking fees to her personal account – and not the convention center's account.

The case was sent to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Bell was arrested and charged with fraud. She's accused of taking some $57,000. She has since been released on bond.

In a statement to FOX 35, Mark Tester, the current executive director of the Orange County Convention Center, said: "The incident was identified by OCCC management, investigated thoroughly, and referred to law enforcement, resulting in an arrest and charges. An internal risk assessment was immediately initiated to verify the theft was an isolated incident and to develop a plan to prevent recurrence."

Click here to read the audit.

What's next:

The Orange County Comptroller said it will continue to conduct future audits. The Orange County Controller's Office is designed to conduct audits of public funds, assets, and documents, according to the audit.