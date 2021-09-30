Auburndale police issue warrant for teenage suspect accused of killing 17-year-old

Police in Auburndale are searching for a 16-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenager.

Auburndale police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the area of 3009 Allred Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds lying on the ground between two apartment buildings. They immediately began performing CPR on the victim and continued until paramedics arrived. The victim was rushed to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Auburndale officers attempted to locate the suspect, along with Winter Haven police K9s, Polk County sheriff's deputies and air support.

Police said the suspect, identified as 16-year-old Dashaun Trevell Marshall, was able to elude capture.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Marshall's arrest on charges of second-degree murder. He is still being sought by law enforcement.

Those with information on Marshall's whereabouts are urged to call 911 or 863-401-2240.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Detective Alex Pena at 863-965-5555. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.