Attempted brother-killer back behind bars after caught walking around with AR-15-style rifle, deputies say

A convicted felon who was recently released from prison for trying to kill his brother has found himself behind bars again after he was reported to have been walking around with an AR-15-style rifle, according to deputies.

Dana Hunter Calley was taken into custody for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon after several weapons were found in his home when a search warrant was served, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. More charges are expected to be brought against the 53-year-old man from Cocoa.

Calley, who has 12 prior felony charges and four prior misdemeanor charges, was released in December 2016 for trying to kill his brother and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling, deputies said. Since his release, he was seen by witnesses walking around with an AR-15-style rifle, which he "immediately started back dong as soon as he got out of prison and returned to his home of Cocoa, where he resides with his 86-year-old mother," according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Last month, an investigation into Calley was launched which revealed evidence of drugs at his home, deputies said. A search warrant was obtained and executed Wednesday by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.

At Calley's home – which he was not home at during the execution of the search warrant – officials said they found "an abundant amount" of weapons, firearms, rifles, about 10,000 rounds of ammo, ballistic vests and a gas mask.

The man was taken into custody on Thursday by the sheriff's office's GAMEOVER Task Force.

He's being held without bond.

"Great job by our citizens, Investigators at the State Attorney’s Office, and Agents from our General Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit, and GAMEOVER Task Force, for getting this dirtbag off our streets and behind bars where he can’t put anyone else in danger!!" said Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "And a huge ‘thank you’ to Judge Kelly Ingram for recognizing the seriousness of Calley’s actions and for keeping him on a ‘No Bond’ status in jail, right where he belongs!!"