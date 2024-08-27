Is there a 911 or AT&T outage? Some users unable to connect to wireless network; what we know

AT&T confirmed Tuesday evening that some of its cell phone users were having issues connecting to its wireless network.

In a statement to FOX 35 Orlando, AT&T blamed a "software issue," and said it's 911 network was "operating normally."

"We are working to address a software issue that may affect the ability of a limited number of our customers to connect to our wireless network," AT&T's statement read. It did not provide how many of its customers were affected – or how much of the United States was impacted.

"Keeping our customers connected is our highest priority, so we appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue."

Shortly before 11 p.m., in an updated statement, an At&T spokesperson said the issue had been fixed.

"We’ve resolved a software issue that disrupted the ability of a limited number of our customers to connect to our wireless network. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked to resolve this issue," the statement read.

According to DownDetector.com, which tracks user-reports of service interruptions for a variety of websites and companies, there was a spike in interruptions reported shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Others took to AT&T's social feeds, reporting their cell phones were showing "SOS" mode and unable to connect to the wireless network.

Is Verizon or T-Mobile affected?

Verizon Wireness said it was experiencing no issues with its network, but was monitoring the situation, according to a statement shared with FOX 35.

FOX 35 also reached out to T-Mobile Tuesday night, but did not receive an immediate response.

Officials: Connect call 911? Try the non-emergency number.

As a result, several local police departments and government agencies across the U.S., posted on social media alerting users to the outage and encouraging them to contact their non-emergency numbers should calls to 911 not connect.

Here in Central Florida, Seminole County and UCF Police issued alerts on their social media feeds.