Astronauts at space station begin experiments brought by Crew Dragon

Astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) have unloaded the experiments that were sent up inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule last weekend.

They are diving into their research projects. For example, NASA astronauts are conducting a study to seek treatments for chronic kidney disease and osteoporosis. The crew will use kidney cell models to study the effects of gravity and develop new treatments for patients. They will also research a new freeze-drying process that pharmacists could use.

RELATED: NASA Administrator Nelson confident in space agency's budget

Meanwhile, crews at the ISS are getting ready for two spacewalks this week. Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet will install a new pair of solar arrays, which were on board the Crew Dragon capsule. The first one is set for Wednesday, June 16th. It could take up to six and a half hours on both excursions to complete the installation.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.