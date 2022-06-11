Astra to launch NASA's hurricane research satellites from Florida on Sunday

article

Astra will attempt to launch two satellites for NASA from Florida on Sunday, June 12, that will observe and study tropical storms.

TROPICS-1 will be the first of three launches for the NASA mission.

"To get the data they need, they need to be launched into three different low inclination orbits, carefully spread apart from each other," according to Astra's website. "These orbits allow the satellites to cover the right latitudes for tropical storms, while also maximizing how often they revisit a given storm each day – so we learn as much as we can about how those storms evolve."

In total, a constellation of six small satellites will be launched (the first two during Sunday's launch) with the goal of improving the scientific understanding of these storms. Dr. William Blackwell, who is a principal investigator for the NASA TROPICS mission, says tropical cyclones have presented challenges for a while for scientists given that they are "notoriously difficult to observe and yet vitally important to our everyday lives."

Liftoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. You can watch it live when it happens in the FOX 35 News App.