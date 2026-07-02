Assistant principal accused of DUI after riding electric bicycle from Wekiwa Springs bar

The Brief Seminole County deputies arrested Winter Springs High School Assistant Principal Kenneth Bevan for DUI after he was caught riding an e-bike. Investigators say they previously warned Bevan not to ride the bike and had even offered to give him a safe ride home. Bevan, who has since bonded out of jail, refused to submit to a breathalyzer or field sobriety test.



A Winter Springs High School assistant principal is facing DUI charges after deputies say he rode an e-bike while intoxicated, despite being offered a safe ride home.

The arrest happened on June 30, after Seminole County sheriff's deputies responded to a trespass complaint at Mulligan's in Wekiva Springs.

The backstory:

According to an arrest report, a bartender asked 40-year-old Kenneth Bevan to leave. He left without incident, but deputies later caught up with him outside where he was with an e-bike.

Investigators say Bevan showed signs of intoxication. A deputy warned him not to ride the e-bike and even offered him a ride home. Shortly after, that same deputy spotted Bevan buying beer and riding the bike on State Road 434.

Deputies pulled Bevan over. They say he refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer. He was taken to jail, where he again refused to provide a breath sample.

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Bevan was charged with DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. He has since bonded out of jail.

What they're saying:

Bevan is an assistant principal at Winter Springs High School. Seminole County Public Schools sent FOX 35 this statement regarding the arrest:

"Mr. Bevans is currently outside of his contract with SCPS; therefore, this is a personal matter versus a district matter."

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FOX 35 reached out to Bevan by phone. He provided the following statement:

"I am respectfully asking for peace and privacy for my family as we navigate through this process."

Beyond the school district, Bevan is also listed as the CEO of the non-profit "Red Suitcase Ministry."

When FOX 35 reached out to the organization for comment on his arrest, they replied with a Bible verse, John 8:7, which reads, "When they kept on questioning him, he straightened up and said to them, ‘Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.’"