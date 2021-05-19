9th annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

article

On Friday, Orange County will hold its 9th annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration. Only this year, the event will be held virtually.

FOX 35's Valerie Boey will emcee the celebration along with Kenway Wong, an attorney at Akerman LLP and President-Elect of the Greater Orlando Asian American Bar Association.

The one-hour Orange County special, organized by Orange County Asian Committee, will include Asian American cultural performances and a Distinguished Asian American Outstanding Community Service award. Winners of an Asian-themed art contest will also be announced.

Local Asian Americans say the event is especially important this year, as attacks against Asian American Pacific Islanders are on the rise nationwide.

FOX 35's Valerie Boey will emcee the 9th annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration, along with Kenway Wong, an attorney at Akerman LLP and President-Elect of the Greater Orlando Asian American Bar Association.

We will stream the event live on FOX35Orlando.com and the FOX 35 News app.

FOX 35 News is also proud to have recognized AAPI Heritage Month with several stories about the Asian American community: