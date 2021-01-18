As 80th Bike Week approaches, council tasked with major decision

This week, the Daytona Beach City Council will make a significant decision that will determine what Bike Week 2021 will look like.

Council members must vote on whether or not to allow permits for outside vendors at Wednesday night’s council meeting.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen, so it’s definitely a stressful time," said Kelly Green, manager at the Biker Clothing Company off Main Street.

The city denied the permits during Biketoberfest due to the pandemic. Green said it slashed sales in half. Mayor Derrick Henry calls it a tough decision. Monday, he said he would like to see some kind of balance.

MORE NEWS: Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Florida

"You want to be able to outside vending, maybe they agree to close the inside or do half the inside or a quarter," he said.

Advertisement

He said he thinks the party should not go on, as usual, saying the spread of the virus is his top concern.

"There has to be something more than normal...can’t be the same and business as usual in order for me to be supportive of it at this time," he said.

Council is expected to make a decision on Wednesday. Mayor Henry said he wants to give businesses enough time to prepare.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest news.