Artemis II crew visits KSC for the first time since historic moon mission

The Brief The four astronauts of NASA's historic Artemis II mission returned to Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday for the first time since their successful 10-day lunar flyby mission launched on April 1, 2026. The crew reflected on the surprisingly smooth ride of the SLS rocket while shifting focus to their new roles as mentors for the upcoming Artemis III crew. Slated for late 2027, the Artemis III mission will be a complex Low Earth Orbit demonstration designed to test rendezvous and docking capabilities with commercial landers built by SpaceX and Blue Origin.



Three months after embarking on a historic voyage around the moon, the crew of NASA's Artemis II mission returned to the Space Coast on Wednesday to visit the site where their journey began.

Their July 8 visit marks the first time astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen and Christina Koch have returned to NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) since their 10-day lunar test flight lifted off back in April 2026.

What we know:

The crew spent the day reflecting on a mission that captivated global audiences and went off virtually without a hitch, from its powerful evening liftoff to its flawless splashdown.

"It’s really fun for the four of us to come back to Kennedy," said Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman.

Despite the mission's ultimate success, the crew acknowledged the inherent dangers of piloting the first crewed flight of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

"This was 10 days that there was a significant risk throughout the entire thing," noted Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen.

Surprisingly, the crew reported that the ride aboard the world's most powerful operational rocket was unexpectedly smooth.

"I almost asked for my money back," said Christina Koch. "There was no shaking, no vibrating, no teeth chattering, you could read the displays quite easily."

Looking forward to Artemis III mission

Now back on Earth, the Artemis II crew is stepping into a new role: serving as the primary cheering section for the next group of astronauts slated to fly into deep space.

While they’re eager and willing to share what they learned during their 10 days in space, Koch emphasized that the next team needs space to make the next historic flight their own.

The goal is "not to be advice monsters," Koch said. "This is their mission and they are going to take it further than we took it."

Wiseman added that leadership and open communication will be vital as the next crew prepares to work with multiple commercial partners.

"One thing we were really trying to instill in the next crew is you really are ambassadors," Wiseman explained. "You really have to take ownership and encourage these teams to all work together."

What's next for NASA?

The momentum is already shifting toward the next phase of lunar exploration. Hardware for the Artemis III mission is already on-site at Kennedy Space Center, where technicians are currently processing core components.

According to NASA, the Artemis III mission is tentatively tracking for a launch in late 2027.

The Artemis III mission will be an orbital test designed to evaluate human landing systems built by commercial contractors SpaceX and Blue Origin.

The Artemis III crew will fly the Orion capsule to Earth's orbit, where they are scheduled to rendezvous and dock with the landers to thoroughly vet the hardware before NASA clears astronauts for an actual lunar landing on subsequent flights.