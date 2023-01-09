Arson suspect climbed up tree before 11-hour standoff, deputies say

On Monday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of the arrest of a Citra arson suspect on New Year's Day.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies said they attempted to use Tasers on 39-year-old Jessie Kropp during a foot pursuit after he had been stopped for allegedly speeding on Highway 318. Deputies said Kropp ran from them into nearby woods but was tracked down by a K-9 unit and found hiding in a tree.

Deputies tried to coax Kropp down during a standoff that lasted nearly 11 hours. When he did finally come down, he was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of grand theft, resisting an officer, fleeing, and arson.