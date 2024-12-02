Arrest made in Thanksgiving Day drive-by shooting in New Smyrna Beach

A South Daytona man was arrested early Thanksgiving morning after a drive-by shooting on Sunset Drive left a garage door and parked vehicle riddled with bullet holes, according to police.

New Smyrna Beach Police said residents reported hearing loud popping sounds outside their home before discovering the damage. Officers quickly identified a suspect vehicle and located it pulling into a gas station in Oak Hill.

With assistance from the Edgewater Police Department and Volusia Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Timothy Preston was arrested and handed over to New Smyrna Beach Police.

MORE STORIES:

The weapon used in the shooting, an AK-47 style semi-automatic rifle, was recovered and found to be stolen, according to police.

Preston faces multiple charges, including four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: