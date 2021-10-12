Arrest made in fatal shooting of Florida woman during Zoom call

article

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Florida woman who was killed while on a Zoom conference call with coworkers.

Investigators said 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, of Altamonte Springs, died from a fatal gunshot wound to the head during the conference call in August at an apartment unit on Spanish Trace Dr. Detectives later determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment.

Two months after the incident, police have identified Veondre Avery as the owner of the firearm. He is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

One of the participants on that Zoom call dialed 911 when it appeared Lynn was in need of help. The person stated that during the work-related call, they saw a toddler in the background and heard a noise just before Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call. Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid but it was too late.

FOX EXCLUSIVE: Family of mother killed by toddler on Zoom remembers their loved one

"I don’t think we’re ever going to be the same, ever. Never, never, never, never, never," said Shamaya Lynn’s aunt, Tawanna Davis.

In an interview with FOX 35 News following the incident, Davis described her niece as bubbly, smart, and hopeful. She said she dreamed of a beautiful life for her two young boys that she cared about more than anything in the world.

"She just got her own place. She was trying to work to make money for herself and her babies. She was determined not to be the stigma of a teenage mom," Davis said. "She tried so hard to do the right thing and this shouldn’t have happened. This was negligent, it was preventable and she didn’t see this coming."

Shamaya’s family has created a GoFundMe to help pay the hefty funeral costs. They say any additional money will go directly to her children.

Avery was transported to the Seminole County Jail. Authorities did not immediately release Avery's relation to Lynn.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on the search for Brian Laundrie.