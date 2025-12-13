Man arrested in disappearance of Palm Bay woman missing since 2023

The Brief An arrest was made in the disappearance of Palm Bay woman Marissa Garcia, last seen in 2023. Investigators say she died of an overdose and her body was later dumped in Mims, though her remains have not been found. Stefan Paul Eide faces charges including tampering with evidence, failure to report a death, and improper disposal of human remains.



An arrest has been made in the disappearance of a Palm Bay woman who was last seen alive in 2023, authorities said.

Investigators say Marissa Garcia died of a drug overdose days before Christmas in 2023 while in the company of Stefan Paul Eide, 32.

The backstory:

Authorities believe Garcia was already dead when she was reported missing several weeks later.

Marissa Garcia

According to investigators, Eide told police he left Garcia’s body in a vehicle for several hours before dumping it in a remote area of Mims. Her remains have not been recovered.

Stefan Paul Eide

Eide was arrested and jailed on multiple charges, including tampering with evidence, failure to report a death, and improper disposal of human remains. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

