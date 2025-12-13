Man arrested in disappearance of Palm Bay woman missing since 2023
PALM BAY, Fla. - An arrest has been made in the disappearance of a Palm Bay woman who was last seen alive in 2023, authorities said.
Investigators say Marissa Garcia died of a drug overdose days before Christmas in 2023 while in the company of Stefan Paul Eide, 32.
The backstory:
Authorities believe Garcia was already dead when she was reported missing several weeks later.
Marissa Garcia
According to investigators, Eide told police he left Garcia’s body in a vehicle for several hours before dumping it in a remote area of Mims. Her remains have not been recovered.
Stefan Paul Eide
Eide was arrested and jailed on multiple charges, including tampering with evidence, failure to report a death, and improper disposal of human remains. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.
