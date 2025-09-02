Arrest made in 2023 Orange County double murder, deputies say

The Brief Malcom Stover, 33, was arrested on Tuesday by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). The arrest is related to a 2023 double murder. Stover is facing charges including first-degree felony murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.



An arrest has been made following a 2023 double murder that took place in Orange County, deputies say.

What we know:

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) announced the arrest of 33-year-old Malcom Stover on charges of first-degree felony murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Malcom Stover (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The charges are related to a double murder case from 2023 where Torrance Jermaine Stover Jr. and Stephanie Diane Cortes were both shot and killed.

What we don't know:

Investigators say the incident was targeted but have not yet released any other details.

The backstory:

The incident took place on Dec. 24, 2023, in the 2800 block of Sudman Way.

Three other people were also shot during the incident, but they all survived.