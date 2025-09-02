Arrest made in 2023 Orange County double murder, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made following a 2023 double murder that took place in Orange County, deputies say.
What we know:
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) announced the arrest of 33-year-old Malcom Stover on charges of first-degree felony murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Malcom Stover (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
The charges are related to a double murder case from 2023 where Torrance Jermaine Stover Jr. and Stephanie Diane Cortes were both shot and killed.
What we don't know:
Investigators say the incident was targeted but have not yet released any other details.
The backstory:
The incident took place on Dec. 24, 2023, in the 2800 block of Sudman Way.
Three other people were also shot during the incident, but they all survived.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO).