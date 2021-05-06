GoFundMe page set up for Army veteran who was fatally shot in Downtown Orlando

I

Investigators say 34-year-old Joey Torres was a military veteran who survived several deployments to Afghanistan. Sadly, police say it was here at home that he was gunned down early Sunday morning.

The alleged incident was captured on surveillance. Detective Theresa Sprague says Torres tried walking through a crowd in Downtown Orlando early Sunday morning when some people refused to let him through.

"The suspect, Shaun Engram Jr., is leaning against the building and he comes off the building to stand in front of Mr. Torres to stop his progress, puts his hand on him, and told him he couldn't go through there."

Sprague says that’s when a few words were exchanged.

"This caused this whole thing popped off in a matter of seconds that the entire crowd turned on Mr. Torres and his friend and tried to punch him and the original instigator Mr. Engram pulled a firearm in the midst of that melee and shot at Mr. Torres four times."

She says she recognized Engram from a different case where he was a witness.

"He was in Marines about 3 1/2 years. He had concealed weapons licenses, had very little if any criminal history."

Torres was part of the Wounded Warrior Project. They released this statement stating:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Army veteran Joseph Torres. He was a warrior who connected easily with other veterans at Wounded Warrior Project events. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends who are grieving this tremendous loss. His service and sacrifice to our nation will not be forgotten. We are reaching out to the family to offer our support."

Torres leaves behind three young children, ages 12, 6, and 4 years old.

Sprague says, "His 4-year-old daughter's birthday was the day he was murdered. He had purchased a gold dress for her. He didn't get a chance to give it to her."

A GoFundMe page has been set up, "to support college funds for his children and for his wish to turn his ashes into a tree," according to the family.