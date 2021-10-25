Army dad dresses as referee, surprises son at football game

An Alabama high school football player got a surprise on the field when he realized one of the referees was his father, who is in the U.S. Army and had been deployed for a year.

Helena High School tweeted the touching video where Fred Grooms embraced his father on Oct. 18.

"9th grade Husky Fred Grooms got a big suprise [sic] from Army Father Returning after being away a year," the school posted. "Thank you for your service Mr Grooms and we are glad you are home!"

The video started with Grooms walking onto the field toward his opponents with the referees for introductions. One referee told Grooms and the other players to make sure they get used to faces of all the other referees.

That was when Grooms realized one of them was his father.

The two men then shook hands and warmly hugged as attendees cheered before the game started.

The heartwarming video has been viewed hundreds of times on Twitter and Facebook.

