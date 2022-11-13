Are Florida's National Parks open after Hurricane Nicole, Ian?

article

As Hurricane Nicole left widespread damage across Florida last week, some national and state parks have issued updates on when they plan to reopen — or partially reopen after some areas suffered severe damage from the storm.

Canaveral National Seashore

National Park Service (NPS) officials said the seashore is "slowly recovering from widespread damage due to Hurricane Nicole." On Nov. 14, the Apollo Beach area will partially reopen including boardwalks #2, 3, and 4-stair access only. Eldora Road will also be open.

These areas will remain closed according to NPS officials:

Apollo (Boardwalks #1, 5 & 6-backcountry hiking and camping are still suspended).

Seminole Rest is closed due to extensive flooding.

Playalinda Beach will remain closed until further notice due to severe damage.

Biscayne National Park

This Florida Keys jewel remained open on Nov. 9 and hasn't announced any current closures.

Everglades National Park

On Nov. 11, the Gulf Coast area of the park in Everglades City reopened with limited services. Restrooms, parking, and the canoe/kayak launch reopened providing paddlers with access to the 10,000 islands and wilderness camping.

On Nov. 20, Everglades Florida Adventures, the park's authorized concessioner in Everglades City, plans to resume boat tours, rentals, and the sale of retail and limited convenience items.

The Gulf Coast Visitor Center, canoe/kayak launch ramp, and boat tours have been closed since Hurricane Ian impacted the area on September 28. The Gulf Coast area was the section of the park that sustained the most damage.

All areas of the park, including most backcountry campsites, are now open.

Dry Tortugas National Park

Since Hurricane Ian, all finger piers and slips, and the dinghy beach between the finger piers and the South Coaling Dock on Garden Key have been closed. On Loggerhead Key, the historic preservation/adaptive use zone around the lighthouse has also been closed.