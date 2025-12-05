Florida doctors warn of tougher flu season, low vaccination rates

The Brief Florida counties are seeing a sharp increase in flu cases. Health experts say this year’s flu vaccine may not be a perfect defense for the newest flu variant. One Florida doctor says the new variant is causing a higher severity of symptoms for his patients.



If you are tackling a bug right now, you may have a new variant of the flu making that seasonal sickness a little more stubborn.

According to data from Florida Health, many counties in Florida have seen a flu positivity rate increase while vaccine rates decrease.

Local perspective:

Flu activity is rising nationwide — including across Florida — and health officials say low vaccination rates may contribute to a more severe season.

Dr. Michael Sparks of Sparks MD Family Medicine said clinics are seeing an early surge in cases affecting both children and adults.

"We are off to a rough start," he said, noting that infections appeared to "go from zero to 100 very quickly."

State health data show flu cases increasing in most Central Florida counties.

AdventHealth officials say a new flu variant is helping drive the intensity of this year’s illnesses. Sparks said the current vaccine may not be a perfect match for the circulating strain, but it can still reduce symptom severity.

Patients have reported harsher symptoms than in recent years, though not always severe enough to require emergency care. Some Floridians — like Jewel Benson and her husband — say they plan to skip the shot, relying instead on hygiene and healthy habits.

Sparks said others who initially chose not to vaccinate are now reconsidering as the flu’s spread accelerates.

Health experts continue to recommend vaccination, adding that even a partial match can make the illness milder and shorten recovery.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Advent Health, Florida Health, and SparksMD Family Medicine.



