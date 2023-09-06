'Historic' human skull found among Goodwill donations in Goodyear: police

Police are investigating after a suspected human skull was found in a box of donated items at a Goodwill store in Goodyear.

"That's creepy. That's crazy. We come here all the time," said one person.

The skull was found on Sept. 5 at a store near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road. The skull, according to Goodwill officials, never made it onto the sales floor.

"After speaking with the Medical Examiner's Office, preliminarily, it appears this human skull is historic and has no forensic significance, meaning there appears to be no associated crime," Goodyear Police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

