Affidavit: Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Eustis

article

A 25-year-old Florida police officer, who was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence, told law enforcement during a traffic stop that he was on his way to work, according to a Lake County arrest affidavit.

The Eustis Police Department identified him as Oscar Mayorga, an officer assigned to the Apopka Police Department's uniform patrol division who was scheduled to work that evening.

According to an affidavit, around 6 p.m., a Eustis police officer pulled over Mayorga after receiving a report about a reckless driver traveling in an Apopka police car.

A short time later, the Eustis police officer found Mayorga's car on South Avenue near S. Grove Street in Eustis and asked Mayorga – who was in his police uniform – to pull over.

The arrest report stated Mayorga pulled over, but did not immediately do so right away.

As the officer conducted the traffic stop, the officer said Mayorga's speech was slurred and there was an open beer can in his center cupholder.

While speaking with Mayorga, police could smell "the strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath," the affidavit stated.

He reportedly told police he did not consume any alcohol, and that he took three Benadryl pills. Authorities said he later admitted to drinking three "tall boys" (24 ounce cans) of alcohol.

Mayorga was taken into custody and has since been suspended without pay pending an administrative review of the incident, EPD said in a statement.

Mayorga has been with the Apopka Police Department for five years.