Apopka man shot, killed in attempted robbery near Alabama's Cheaha State Park, sheriff says

Mikayla Paulus, the girlfriend of Adam Simjee, said these photos of them were taken about an hour before the two were held at gunpoint in a deadly attempted armed robbery near an Alabama state park.

CLAY COUNTY, Al. - A Florida man was shot and killed over the weekend near an Alabama state park after someone attempted to rob him and his girlfriend, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.

Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard told FOX 35 in a statement on Tuesday that Adam Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, both from Apopka, Florida, were victims of the attempted armed robbery, which happened on Sunday. Paulus was not hurt, the statement said.

Deputies said the suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital. A woman, who is considered to be an accomplice, ran away from the scene but was later found and taken into custody. 

Details on the circumstances that may have led up to the shooting have not been released. The sheriff's office said it expects to file additional charges against the female suspect.