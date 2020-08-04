Apopka High School coach in medically-induced coma, battling COVID-19

article

An Orange County man who has been coaching youth baseball for decades is the latest person to test positive for the coronavirus.

Bill Neeley, or "Coach Bill," is the last person friends thought would get COVID-19. The junior varsity baseball coach for Apopka High School is in the hospital in a medically-induced coma.

“It hurts. We do a lot of crying at my house for sure,” said close friend Donna Leonard.

Leonard said Neeley went to the hospital with some breathing problems a little over a week ago. He was first diagnosed with pneumonia, then tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re all still in shock. I still have people texting my phone every day, 'Oh my goodness, what's going on with Coach Bill? How can we help?'"

How she could help Coach Bill was by setting up a Go Fund Me account to take some of the stress off his family. Both he and his wife have tested positive for the virus; their two children are staying with other family members during this time.

Neely has coached in the area for decades in little leagues, youth sports, women’s softball, and junior varsity baseball.

“It’s just a huge loss for us right now. We’re all very sad.”



