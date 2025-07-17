Are Apopka city council notes being changed? One commissioner alleges they are

The Brief Are official Apopka Commission meeting minutes being altered? One commissioner thinks so. Seat 4 Commissioner Nick Nesta made the allegation during a commission presentation in front of the council and the public. Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson denies the allegation. Commissioner Nesta wants a written policy about meeting minutes. The Mayor claims meeting minutes are intended to be a summary of actionable items and decisions.



There is a battle of words happening within the Apopka City Council over the words that summarize their meetings.

Seat 4 Commissioner Nick Nesta alleges that meeting notes – usually referred to as meeting minutes – are being altered, and he points the blame at Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson.

FOX 35's Marie Endinger talked with both Commissioner Nesta and Mayor Nelson about the council drama.

Commissioner Nesta recently delivered a presentation in front of council members about alleged discrepancies between the meeting's livestream archive and what was written in the official meeting minutes or notes. One member of the public also spoke, alleging that what he said during a meeting – and what ended up in the meeting notes – was changed.

What they're saying:

"I think there's an agenda backed behind this," Commissioner Nesta told FOX 35's Marie Endinger during a Zoom interview.

Mayor Nelson flat out denies the claim.

"Minutes are for actionable items and information that will help us make it, that helped us get to a decision," he said. And obviously, the vote count is critically important.

Nelson added that the recordings of the meetings themselves are posted online. But, that's only true right now. It doesn't mean it couldn't change in the future.

And lately, public comment has been held at the end of meetings, which has not been included in the meeting recordings posted online.

What's next:

Commissioner said there are other concerns that he has.

For the minutes, at least, he aments the commission to come up with a policy that the council can follow. However, on Wednesday, the City Council voted 3-2 against that motion, rejecting plans not to create a policy.