AP: Joe Biden projected winner in Wisconsin

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has been projected to win Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

The margin of projected victory is slim for Biden. President Donald Trump trailed by less than three-tenths of a percentage point as of early Wednesday morning.

That margin, should it stand is narrow enough for the president's campaign to request a recount. Absentee ballots could not begin being counted until Tuesday, delaying reporting of results.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

