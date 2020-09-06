Another protest expected at the Florida Mall, will demand justice for Salaythis Melvin

Protesters continue to demand justice after a young man was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy outside of the Florida Mall on Sunday.

Demonstrators on Saturday marched through the mall on Sunday and several times since the shooting. They plan to do so again on Sunday.

The group is demanding justice for Salaythis Melvin, a 22-year-old shot and killed by a deputy outside of the Florida Mall on August 7th. A deputy reportedly pursued Melvin and shot him in the back, killing him. The arrest affidavit claims that Melvin had a stolen gun.

However, his family claims that Melvin is not the person they were looking for.

"We need justice for Salay. We need him in jail because you wrongfully killed him," said Melvin's cousin, Sixx Jones. "You had no reason to kill him because he's not who you're looking for."

Also on Saturday, a planned anti-Trump protest outside of Orlando City Hall was met with opposition, as protesters and President Trump supporters had words with each other.

Refuse Fascism protests were happening nationwide on Saturday, demanding President Donald Trump out of office.

"We resist Fascism. We resist the phrase 'comply or die.' We refuse to believe that we have to deal with the normal," a Refuse Fascism protester said. "We like to hold police accountable."

As the group gathered, President Trump supporters came face-to-face with protesters. The two groups clashed in disagreement.

"We're tired of it. We're tired of the violence and we're tired of being silent," said a President Trump supporter. "When I'm constantly harassed and called a white supremacist because I want less government, and I want more freedom, and I want to protect my right to protect myself."

The protests remained peaceful and no arrests were made outside of City Hall.

