Another event cancels at Orange County Convention Center

Just as Central Florida's tourism industry was getting back on its feet, the COVID-19 delta variant is knocking it back down.

A second event has been canceled at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in as many weeks, the county says. The North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) Show was scheduled for Aug. 26-28.

Founded in 1948, NAFEM is a trade association of 600-plus commercial foodservice equipment and supplies manufacturers

"We value our longstanding relationship with NAFEM. We understand the unique circumstances facing The NAFEM Show and look forward to their return to the Orange County Convention Center in 2023," said OCCC Executive Director Mark Tester. "We remain committed to the safety of our employees, clients, attendees, and exhibitors and continue to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines and our comprehensive health and safety protocols in our Recovery and Resiliency Guidelines."

Orange County Convention Center typically hosts over 200 events with 1.4 million attendees who contribute over $2.4 billion annually to the local economy, according to officials.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.