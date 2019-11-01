Annual festival brings spirit of Greece to Orlando

Lovers of Mediterranean food and culture will not have to travel far to experience the tantalizing delicacies of Greece.

The annual, “Greek Fest Orlando” blends Old World traditions with a 21st century freshness.

The delicious food will be the main attraction, running from November 1-3 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

There will be music and entertainment including Greek bands and outdoor games for kids.

The festival, located at 1217 Trinity Woods Ln., will feature performances by professional dance groups in traditional, handmade costumes from the Greek islands.

Put on entirely by volunteers, this event proves to be relaxing and enjoyable for visitors year after year.

Admission is $3 for adults, and children under 12 are free.

Advertisement

Receive $1 off the price of admission if you bring a canned food item for the Ephraim Project.

For more information, visit www.orlandogreekfest.com.