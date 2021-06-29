Annapolis police ID Naval Academy Midshipman candidate's mother who was allegedly killed by stray bullet

Annapolis police have released the identity of the mother of an incoming US Naval Academy Midshipman who was struck by a stray bullet and killed while she was on a hotel patio early Tuesday morning.

Police and city officials on Tuesday afternoon vowed to find the suspect – or suspects – responsible for the death of Michelle Jordan Cummings, a 57-year-old woman from Houston.

They say Cummings’ son is set to be inducted at the Naval Academy this week, and is a prospect for the football team.

Police responded to the scene in the unit block of West Street around 12:21 a.m. and found the victim.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a location on Pleasant Street. They say multiple shots had been fired on Pleasant Street around the time of Cummings' death.

Police say the investigation is "fluid" – and they’re asking anyone who might have information that could help their investigation to call (410) 260-3439.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

The Naval Academy provided the following statement to FOX 5 regarding the incident:

The Naval Academy extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim from this morning's shooting, and is providing the necessary counseling and services to those at the Naval Academy affected by this tragedy.

