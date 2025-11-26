Anna Kepner case: Judge’s ruling could reveal new details in cruise ship death of teen

The Brief A judge has refused to seal a custody case linked to the investigation into 14-year-old Anna Kepner’s death aboard a cruise ship. The decision means Anna’s father may be required to testify, potentially shedding light on the circumstances of her death. Her family hopes the Dec. 5 hearing will finally provide long-sought answers.



A newly issued ruling is poised to open a window into the final hours of 18-year-old Anna Kepner's life.

With a judge refusing to seal a related custody case, family members hope long-withheld details about her death aboard a cruise ship will finally come to light.

What we know:

Anna Kepner was found dead earlier this month while on a family cruise with her father, stepmother and siblings. Her 16-year-old stepbrother has been named as a suspect in the case, and federal investigators are treating her death as a homicide, according to court filings.

A Brevard County judge ruled this week that the custody case involving Anna’s stepmother and her ex-husband will remain open to the public—meaning Anna’s father, Christopher Kepner, may be required to testify.

Family members say he previously told them that Anna was rooming with her stepbrother on the ship.

What we don't know:

The teen’s death certificate does not list a cause of death, and authorities have released no official narrative of what occurred inside the cabin where she was staying.

It remains unclear whether her stepbrother will face criminal charges, and investigators have not publicly explained what evidence led them to label him a suspect.

Anna’s maternal relatives say they have received little information from law enforcement, including updates on the timeline of the investigation.

The backstory:

Tension between the branches of Anna’s family predates the case. Her aunt, Krystal Wright, says she did not see Anna frequently growing up due to conflict between Anna’s biological mother and father, though they remained in contact by phone and through Anna’s cousin.

The current legal proceeding is a custody battle between Anna’s stepmother and her ex-husband, but the hearing is expected to surface new details about the cruise and Anna’s final hours because her father has been ordered to appear.

Timeline:

Anna died earlier this month during the family vacation. Court documents identifying her stepbrother as a suspect surfaced soon after, followed by a request from her stepmother to seal the custody case and block media access.

The judge denied that request on Wednesday. The custody hearing—where Anna’s father is expected to testify—is set for Dec. 5.

What they're saying:

Her aunt, Krystal Wright, describes the uncertainty as an unending emotional strain.

"It’s a constant like mind game… just wondering all day, you know… constantly getting online looking to see if news comes to light."

She remembers Anna as resilient and spirited.

"She was a very outgoing person. She always had a great outlook… no matter what the situation was."

And she questions the pace of the investigation.

"They’re really quiet. They don’t say anything. My sister can’t even get any information from them," said Wright. "We don't understand why if the boy is a suspect, why he hasn't been charged yet? What’s happening there?"