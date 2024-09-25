Animal rescues looking for emergency foster caregivers for pets fleeing Hurricane Helene

Animal rescues in Central Florida are trying to clear their kennels to help save animals in harm’s way from Hurricane Helene.

The SPCA of Brevard in Titusville and H.A.L.O No Kill Rescue shelter are looking for emergency foster families to care for cats and dogs.

The SPCA says they’ve had nearly two dozen people sign up to be a foster care but will need more.

The Brevard County-based shelter has already rescued several animals from Live Oak this week.

"Getting those animals out from the outside into a safe space is really important because it can be so dangerous," said Shelby Montgomery with the SPCA.

In Sebastian, the H.A.L.O shelter is also racing to find emergency fosters. They’re trying to clear their kennels because they don’t know how many animals will need help after the hurricane makes landfall.

"Your local shelter is probably trying to offer help and assistance, so if you can free up a kennel space by taking one of their dogs or even cats and kittens, then you’re giving them an opportunity to do something," said H.A.L.O’s founder Jacque Petrone

Her team has a crew on the way to a hurricane impact zone and will have new animals at their facility by Wednesday night.

If you’re able to become an emergency foster right now, reach out to either rescue. You can fill out an application online or call, and they will help pair you with an animal to foster.

