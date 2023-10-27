Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged with murder for fatally shooting woman in back on Orlando sidewalk: police

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12:45PM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Teen arrested after woman shot, killed

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for shooting a young woman following an argument on an Orlando sidewalk over the weekend, police announced.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A teenager has been arrested for shooting and killing a young woman following an argument on an Orlando sidewalk over the weekend, police announced.

Caleb Smith, 17, was taken into custody Friday on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, the Orlando Police Department said in a news release.

Caleb Smith (Photo via Orlando Police Department)

On Sunday afternoon, a man and the victim – later identified as Anguely Rodriguez-Torres, 18, – were walking on a sidewalk at Curry Ford Road and Bel Air Avenue when they were approached by a man who claimed to know them. 

Anguely Rodriguez-Torres is pictured on the right.

An argument ensued, and the suspect shot Rodriguez-Torres in the back before running off, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital where she died. 

No other details about what led to the teen's arrest were immediately released. 