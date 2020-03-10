Amway Center taking precautions against coronavirus ahead of Billie Eilish concert

article

The Amway Center is taking precautions against the coronavirus during the sold-out Billie Eilish concert.

Fans ready to hear her favorites aren’t worried about the coronavirus.

“I’m from Tampa, Florida, which is where it’s at right now,” Kyanna Landen said. “I’m not too worried about it, honestly. It’s not worth it to not go to the concert because I’ve been waiting for it for six months.”

Many of them came prepared.

“We took it into consideration because, obviously, it’s something to think about, but we actually have hand sanitizer in our little pouch and making sure we’re taking precautions,” Brittany Walton said.

The show is one of the Amway Center’s biggest.

It's sold out. Thirteen thousand people will be there.

“[She’s a] very popular entertainer,” City of Orlando Venues Chief Venues Officer said. “We’re very fortunate to get her to come to Orlando and host her at the Amway Center. So, we want everyone to practice safe measures and take care of themselves, but also have a good time.”

Event workers also preparing, extra hand sanitizer stations are out.

“We had 24 and we ordered 24 more,” Johnson said.

So are extra signs reminding fans to wash their hands and cover their coughs.

The Amway Center also gave its employees their own bottles of hand sanitizer to carry at work.

“So if they can’t leave their post,” Johnson said. “They can actually use this one and take care of themselves.”

The center also has a room for fans to go to if they’re not feeling well.