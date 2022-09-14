Amtrak cancels routes to Florida, other major cities amid possible labor strike

article

Amtrak has announced the cancelation of all long distance trains throughout the U.S., including its Silver Star route that makes several Florida stops.

Beginning on Thursday, all long distance trains will be canceled to avoid the possible passenger disruptions due to ongoing freight rail labor contract negotiations, Amtrak told FOX 35 news.

Although the negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce, the company said they have decided to begin "phased adjustments" to their services "in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week."

Amtrak operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on track owned , maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.

The soon-to-be disrupted Silver Star route, makes 18 stops in Florida which include:

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Palatka, FL (PAK)

DeLand, FL (DLD)

Winter Park, FL (WPK)

Orlando, FL (ORL)

Kissimmee, FL (KIS)

Lakeland, FL – To/from Points North (LAK)

Tampa, FL – Union Station (TPA)

Lakeland, FL – To/from Points South (LKL)

Winter Haven, FL (WTH)

Sebring, FL (SBG)

Okeechobee, FL (OKE)

West Palm Beach, FL (WPB)

Delray Beach, FL (DLB)

Deerfield Beach, FL (DFB)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FTL)

Hollywood, FL (HOL)

Miami, FL (MIA)

Amtrak said the adjustments are necessary to ensure trains reach their terminals before freight railroad service interruption if a resolution in negotiations is not reached.

Some railroad worker unions have been in limbo with railroad companies over contract negotiations leaving them with only two days left to reach an agreement.

There are 12 unions and so far, nine have agreed to tentative deals. Three others are still at the bargaining table.

If an agreement is not reached by Friday with all 12 unions , a strike will ensue.