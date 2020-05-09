American Muslim Community Center uses mobile health clinic for free COVID-19 testing

article

Free COVID-19 testing helped over 100 patients in Seminole County on Saturday.

Central Florida's American Muslim Community Center (AMCC) set up a free mobile clinic in Casselberry at the Iglesia Cristiana Hispana Church.

Officials say 185 free tests were conducted during Saturday's event.

(American Muslim Community Center)

In a news release, Dr. Shakil Ahmed, chairman of the AMCC, said: "We have been working along with Seminole County Health Department to do mobile COVID-19 testing every week... Our mission is to provide healthcare services to those who cannot afford such services, especially during the current crisis."

Doctors using the AMCC mobile healthcare clinic offered free COVID-19 testing and clinical visits last Saturday to residents of the Recovery House in Sanford.