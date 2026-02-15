American country music star Miranda Lambert performs at 68th annual Daytona 500 pre-race show

The Brief Three-time Grammy Award winner Miranda Lambert will perform at the 2026 Daytona 500 pre-race concert. Lambert is the most-awarded artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music to kick-start the festivities before the Great American Race. The pre-race concert is set to start at 12:30 p.m.



Lambert is the most-awarded artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music to kick-start the festivities before the Great American Race.

What is the Daytona 500 pre-race concert?

Lambert will headline the 2026 pre-race concert, which is set to start at 12:30 p.m. before the race.

The pre-race concert also includes a flyover by the USAF Thunderbirds.

Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane will sing "America the Beautiful" while Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan will perform the National Anthem.

Lambert joins comedian Nate Bargatze – who serves as the Grand Marshal – and Hollywood star Kurt Russell – who serves as an honorary pace driver in the 2026 Daytona 500 race.

When will the race start?

Due to potential weather forecasted for the Daytona Beach area late Sunday, NASCAR announced the Daytona 500 will move up one hour from its originally scheduled time to now begin at 1:30 p.m.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Who is Miranda Lambert?

Three-time Grammy award-winning artist Miranda Lambert's career has spanned over 20 years.

Lambert has created nine solo albums as well as chart-topping hits with the acclaimed trio, Pistol Annies. She was named the Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum’s 15th Artist-in-residence in 2018.

"To have this level of talent with an artist such as Miranda Lambert performing our pre-race concert adds an incredible amount of energy for the 68th running of the DAYTONA 500," Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway President, said. "Her powerhouse vocals and passion for music are the perfect mix to represent the prestige of this event. Get ready for the thunder of country music before we wave the green flag and engines roar to kick off the 2026 season!"

Lambert joins the ranks of Pitbull, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line, who previously performed at pre-race concerts in 2024, 2023 and 2016, respectively.

Her Daytona 500 performance is part of her tour that continues through the summer of 2026.