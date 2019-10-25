American Airlines flight from Miami to Charlotte diverted to Orlando

article

An American Airlines flight en route from Miami to Charlotte diverted to Orlando Internation Airport, with reports of an odor in the cabin.

American Airlines Flight No. 169 is an Airbus A321 aircraft type that was carrying 173 passengers and six crew members on board, when it landed safely in Orlanod and passengers deplaned without issue.

"Our maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused," said American Airlines spokesman Derek Wells.