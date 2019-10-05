Amber Alert canceled after abducted children found, father still on the run

article

**UPDATE: Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, authorities canceled the Amber Alert and the children were located. Tommy Toland still has not been arrested.



An Amber Alert has been issued out of South Carolina after law enforcement says a father abducted his two children.

Authorities are searching for 43-year-old Tommy Lee Toland. They say Toland took his two kids, Tommir Toland, 11, and Ommira Toland, 6, on October 5 from Newberry.

"Toland does not have any custodial rights and has not been adjudicated as a parent through the Family Court. Toland has had nothing to do with the children," the Newberry Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Tommir was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and yellow shoes. Ommira was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes and multi-colored pants.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Tommy is a registered sex offender who had threatened to kill the family and burn the house down. He may be driving a gray 2001 Honda Accord with a green hood. He is described at 5-feet, 11-inches tall, about 185 pounds with tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Newberry Sheriff's Office at 803-321-2222.