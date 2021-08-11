Expand / Collapse search

Amazon to open robotic fulfillment center, 5 new delivery stations in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Amazon has announced a new robotic fulfillment center and five new delivery stations in Florida, bringing the total investment for the company to over $18 billion.

They said that the new fulfillment center will be located in Tallahassee at 6720 Mahan Drive. 

MORE NEWS: Tropical Storm Fred strengthens slightly on path toward Florida

In addition, they said the five new delivery stations will be at:

  • 3998 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL 32934
  • 1301 President Barack Obama Highway, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
  • 4000 NW 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33076
  • 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers, FL 33967
  • 6101 45th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714

The new expansion by Amazon will reportedly create more than 2,000 full-time jobs.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Shark leaps out of ocean behind unsuspecting surfer

It brings the company's total investment in Florida to $18 billion since 2010. Over the last decade, they have invested $530 billion in the United States of America.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.