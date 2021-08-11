Amazon to open robotic fulfillment center, 5 new delivery stations in Florida

article

Amazon has announced a new robotic fulfillment center and five new delivery stations in Florida, bringing the total investment for the company to over $18 billion.

They said that the new fulfillment center will be located in Tallahassee at 6720 Mahan Drive.

In addition, they said the five new delivery stations will be at:

3998 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL 32934

1301 President Barack Obama Highway, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

4000 NW 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33076

16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers, FL 33967

6101 45th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714

The new expansion by Amazon will reportedly create more than 2,000 full-time jobs.

It brings the company's total investment in Florida to $18 billion since 2010. Over the last decade, they have invested $530 billion in the United States of America.

