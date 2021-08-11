Amazon to open robotic fulfillment center, 5 new delivery stations in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Amazon has announced a new robotic fulfillment center and five new delivery stations in Florida, bringing the total investment for the company to over $18 billion.
They said that the new fulfillment center will be located in Tallahassee at 6720 Mahan Drive.
In addition, they said the five new delivery stations will be at:
- 3998 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL 32934
- 1301 President Barack Obama Highway, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
- 4000 NW 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33076
- 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers, FL 33967
- 6101 45th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
The new expansion by Amazon will reportedly create more than 2,000 full-time jobs.
It brings the company's total investment in Florida to $18 billion since 2010. Over the last decade, they have invested $530 billion in the United States of America.
