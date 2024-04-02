Expand / Collapse search

Altercation at Merritt Island Walmart leads to stabbing, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published  April 2, 2024 4:54pm EDT
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - An altercation between two men at a Walmart in Merritt Island resulted in one man being stabbed and taken to the hospital, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. 

The injured man is expected to survive, while the other has been detained. Agents are currently investigating the incident, attempting to determine the cause of the altercation. The scene at the Walmart remains active with multiple law enforcement officers. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.