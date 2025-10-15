Altamonte Springs police searching for missing disabled man
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a missing disabled man.
Efrain Martinez was reported missing Wednesday afternoon from an Altamonte Springs neighborhood.
The backstory:
Martinez ,70, was last seen around 12:35 p.m. near Salt Pond Place, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. His wife told officers he has diminished mental capacity and expressed concern for his safety.
Martinez is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds, with partially gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve superhero T-shirt and blue sweatpants.
Police said he left his home in a silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida license plate KI033Q. Investigators believe he may be traveling toward the Apopka area.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Altamonte Springs Police Department.