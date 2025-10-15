Altamonte Springs police searching for missing disabled man

The Brief Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Efrain Martinez, a disabled man reported missing from Altamonte Springs. He was last seen around 12:35 p.m. near Salt Pond Place, driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox. He is describe as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds, with partially gray hair and brown eyes.



Authorities are searching for a missing disabled man.

Efrain Martinez was reported missing Wednesday afternoon from an Altamonte Springs neighborhood.

The backstory:

Martinez ,70, was last seen around 12:35 p.m. near Salt Pond Place, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. His wife told officers he has diminished mental capacity and expressed concern for his safety.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Martinez is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds, with partially gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve superhero T-shirt and blue sweatpants.

Police said he left his home in a silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida license plate KI033Q. Investigators believe he may be traveling toward the Apopka area.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).