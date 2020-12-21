Altamonte Springs police investigate after missing man found dead from gunshot wound in car

article

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide after a missing man was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound.

On Sunday night, police said they found Anthony Bradford, 32, with a fatal gunshot wound inside his car in the parking lot of a Walmart, located on South State Road 434.

Bradford was last seen by his family on Friday and was reported missing by his father on Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.