Altamonte Springs announces cancellation of Red Hot & Boom for 2nd year in a row

While a number of communities plan to proceed with more 2021 Independence Day celebrations, one of Central Florida's largest annual fireworks shows has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The City of Altamonte Springs says the Red Hot & Boom event, traditionally held on July 3rd, typically brings as many as a quarter of a million people to the area around Uptown Altamonte and inside Cranes Roost Park.

Due to the event size and timing constraints, city leaders said they had to make the difficult decision to cancel.

"The City understands how important this event is to the many families and individuals who have frequented Red Hot & Boom through the years. We hope to create new memories with you all in 2022," read a statement from Altamonte Springs.

Last year, organizers held a Red, Hot, & Boom Virtual Celebration, in partnership with XL106.7. The program featured performances by various artists that concluded with a fireworks show. You can view the 2020 Virtual Celebration on YouTube.