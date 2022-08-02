Florida alligator with knife in its head found in Deltona pond: FWC

An alligator that was found with a knife stuck in its head while swimming in a Deltona pond was captured Sunday by an alligator trapper and humanely euthanized because of its injury, according to a Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson.

It's unknown how the gator, which was four feet and nine inches in length, received the injury.

According to Florida law, it's illegal to attempt or intentionally kill, injure, possess or capture an alligator unless authorized by rules of the commission. The FWC encourage people to report violations of the law by calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Those concerned about a nuisance alligator can call FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and officials will send a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the issue.