Suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill back in court on fraud, exploitation charges

Suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill returned to court Wednesday for a status hearing in her criminal case, in which she faces more than half a dozen charges, including exploitation of an elderly person and fraud.

What we know:

Suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing in her ongoing criminal case. She faces more than six charges, including exploitation of an elderly person and fraud.

Prosecutors allege Hill abused her legal authority over a 96-year-old woman by using her money without permission to buy a home and by stealing $100,000, which they say she spent on personal luxuries such as a facelift and a trip to Miami.

What we don't know:

There are many questions about whether the case will conclude before voters decide on Hill’s bid to return to her former District 5 seat on the Orlando City Council. It is also unclear how Hill will navigate campaigning while facing the pending charges.

The backstory:

Hill was arrested last year following an investigation into her dealings with the elderly woman. Authorities say she secured power of attorney, giving her access to the woman’s finances, and then used that control to make unauthorized purchases.

Hill has denied wrongdoing and maintains she will be cleared of the allegations.

What they're saying:

Hill, who is running for her former District 5 seat on the Orlando City Council, told reporters she is confident her case will be resolved before Election Day.

"I'm looking forward to redemption," Hill has said.

"We’re going to get her justice, OK. Whatever time it takes — no matter how fast or how long," said her attorney, Fritz Scheller.

What's next:

The next status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.