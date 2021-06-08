Woman attacked by alligator while walking dog near lake in Palm Harbor

article

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say they are investigating a woman being attacked by an alligator in Pinellas County.

FWC says it received a report Tuesday afternoon of a 43-year-old woman being bitten by an alligator while walking her dog on a leash near a small lake in Palm Harbor.

Pinellas County EMS took the woman to the hospital with serious injuries on her lower right leg. An FWC-contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene.

From FWC: Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, we will dispatch one of our contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation. FWC also works to keep Floridians and visitors informed, including providing advice about Living with Alligators.

