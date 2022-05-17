Expand / Collapse search

Allegiant announces two new nonstop flights from Orlando Sanford International Airport

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando
Photo via Allegiant 

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Travelers flying out of Orlando Sanford International Airport will soon have two new nonstop flight options.

In a news release, Allegiant announced Tuesday it will provide nonstop flights to Akron, Ohio, beginning Oct. 6 and to Provo, Utah, beginning Dec. 15.

One-way fares to the Ohio destination will be as low as $38, and at least $105 for one-way flights to Provo, the Las Vegas-based airline said.  

To view flight days and times, visit Allegiant's website. 