Alleged thieves ordered rideshare 'getaway' vehicle after taking $25K watch, deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said two alleged burglary suspects did not have a "getaway" vehicle of their own – and instead ordered a rideshare to the crime scene, stashing the loot in the vehicle's trunk.

The burglaries happened early Tuesday morning in an Osceola County neighborhood, deputies said.

‘Getaway’ vehicle ordered by app

Deputies were already conducting surveillance in and around the neighborhood, claiming it had been the site of a "recent series of burglaries," the report said. While conducting surveillance, deputies noticed two people with duffle bags and backpacks get into a vehicle, the arrest report stated.

Deputies pulled the car over.

The unsuspecting "getaway" driver told deputies that he worked for a rideshare company – and was called to the home. He told deputies that his passengers put items in his trunk and that he did not know them.

A secure neighborhood

The targeted neighborhood is gated, every gate has a camera, many homes have surveillance cameras, hired security patrols in marked vehicles, and deputies conducted surveillance.

Deputies said that wasn’t enough to stop Ronie Joseph, 18, and Justice Lewis, 19, from burglarizing homes, according to the arrest affidavit. Several items were taken, including multiple gaming consoles, controllers, a subwoofer, boots, a camera, and a $25,000 Rolex watch, the report said.

The suspected targeted unlocked homes, deputies said. Many of the people who stay at the homes in the neighborhood are visiting – booking short-term stays.

Joseph and Lewis were booked into the Osceola County Jail on charges of burglary.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 News spoke with one family from Brazil who said they’re still working to retrieve their stolen belongings valued at $2,500.

One woman said she was thankful FOX 35 News let her know of the arrests.

"We just arrived, so we appreciate the heads up, but I just went back and quadruple checked the door to make sure it was locked," she said. "That is going to be key for the entire family on this trip."