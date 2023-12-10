Alleged sex attacks tied by DNA • FL cruise worker molested kids: FBI • FL man had explosives, deputies say

An alleged sexual attacker's arrest in Orange County revealed a previous unprosecuted incident, officials say; A Florida mother has been charged after officials said her son shot two children during a Pop Warner football practice; a Celebrity Cruises worker admitted to molesting children in the ship's youth center, the FBI says; A Kissimmee man arrested for indecent exposure, according to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office; and deputies said a Florida man arrested after 'highly volatile' homemade explosives were found at home during drug operation.

Alleged sexual attacker's arrest in Orange County reveals previous unprosecuted incident, officials say

Xavier Mendez, the man who was arrested Wednesday in connection to an attempted sexual attack at an apartment complex in Orlando, is linked to a similar crime he allegedly committed just 1.3 miles away, according to a new report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 26, Mendez allegedly entered a woman's apartment at Mercury 3100 in Orlando as she was getting home from grabbing a bite to eat. He's accused of throwing her on a chair, onto the floor, and attempting to remove her shorts, deputies said. The woman was able to fight back by kicking at him and screaming, getting the attention of her roommate, who exited a room with a pair of scissors.

After an investigation and a search that lasted just over a week, deputies were able to nab Mendez after his car and cell phone were linked to pawn shop transactions. He was charged with attempted sexual battery, kidnapping, and burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery.

DNA recovered from the woman's clothing was a match for Mendez, deputies said, adding that this incident happened just 1.3 miles away from Mercury 3100.

Florida mother charged after her son shot 2 children during Apopka football practice, officials say

A Florida mother was charged after her son allegedly shot two children during an incident at an Apopka Pop Warner football practice in October, officials said.

Sharelle Johnson is facing a felony charge after her son allegedly took a gun out of her car and shot two children during football practice.

On Oct 2, Johnson's son took a loaded gun from an "unsecured cardboard box" that was left inside her car, officials said. The cardboard box was worn and tattered and did not have any safety locks or fasteners – making the gun easily accessible.

Video footage captured from the incident – which allegedly stemmed from a fight over a bag of chips – shows Johnson's 11-year-old son run to the car and grab the gun before firing shots.

Celebrity Cruises worker admits to molesting 4 children in ship's youth center: FBI

A Celebrity Cruises crew member allegedly admitted to molesting children in the ship's youth center during a week-long trip from Florida to the Caribbean Islands, according to an FBI affidavit.

Cris John Pentinio Castor, a Philippine civilian, allegedly touched a 6-year-old girl's "private parts" under her clothes while she played video games, the child told investigators, according to the affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

The Celebrity Silhouette departed from Florida on Nov. 20 and sailed to several Caribbean islands and returned to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 30.

He told investigators he touched the girl and admitted to inappropriately touching at least three other children, including "skin-to-skin contact" in the youth center, the affidavit alleges.

Castor admitted to sexually abusing children "on multiple occasions, while consciously hiding acts from the Youth Center's security cameras," the affidavit alleges.

Celebrity Cruises said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital that Castor has since been fired.

Kissimmee man arrested for indecent exposure, victim shaken up

One woman is shaken up after she claims a man exposed himself in front of her and chased her down.

FOX 35 is not revealing the woman’s name to protect her identity.

According to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Terryn, a 23-year-old Kissimmee man, is facing charges related to indecent exposure.

The victim FOX35 spoke to said Terryn exposed himself, inappropriately touched himself, and then chased after her as she walked her dog at night several weeks ago.

Florida man arrested after 'highly volatile' homemade explosives found at home during drug bust, deputies say

What started as a search warrant for drugs at a home in Winter Park on Thursday ended up with the evacuation of several homes in the area after a homemade explosive was found, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Severson, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of explosives and manufacture of explosives with intent to do bodily harm, according to deputies. Records show that Severson is a system engineer for an unnamed intelligence analyst.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Severson's home on Thursday for drugs, according to an affidavit. When they arrived, they found "numerous chemical powders" that were "consistent with pyrotechnic manufacturing and the manufacture of homemade explosives," deputies said. This discovery triggered a secondary search warrant to be obtained and executed, which was signed that day.

Deputies continued their search and tested the powders for explosive materials. They found a white crystalline powder which appeared to have been synthesized in the home, deputies said. It tested positive for triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a "highly volatile homemade explosive mixture that cannot be moved and must be disposed of in place due to the high likelihood of unintended detonation," the affidavit said.